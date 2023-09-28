Bracebridge OPP Looking For Tips And Surveillance Footage To Locate Missing Man

Bracebridge OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP K-9 Unit, the OPP Snowmobile, ATV, and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are continuing to search for 37-year-old Kirk Dillon who was reported missing after he left a home on Woodchester Avenue and did not return.

He is described as 6’0, athletic build wearing a camouflage sweater, camouflage hat, khaki shorts and DC running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who has home surveillance in the area of Woodchester Avenue, Muskoka Road, Richard Street, Bird Lane, Entrance Drive and Queen Street in Bracebridge to please check your recordings between 7:30-9:30 pm (Sept 23 for video). If there is footage that may be helpful, please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122.