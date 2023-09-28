Two People From Gravenhurst Face Several Drug Trafficking Charges

In September 2023, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the District of Muskoka.

On September 28, 2023, with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service, several Central Region Community Street Crime Units, the Provincial Joint-Forces Guns and Gangs Unit, and Bracebridge Detachment officers, investigators executed two search warrants, one in the Town of Gravenhurst and another in the City of Toronto. As a result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of cocaine, codeine, psilocybin, cannabis and cannabis-related items, a firearm, a large quantity of cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, the following accused were arrested and face the following charges:

Michael Estrada-Suazo (30 years old, of Toronto)

– Possession of Cocaine,

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

– Breach of Conditional Sentence Order

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on the 28th day of September at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

Keegan Short (24 years old, of Gravenhurst):

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Codeine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling x4

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Careless storage of a firearm

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

– Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Sara Villa (24 years old, of Gravenhurst)

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Codeine for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling x4

– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

– Careless storage of a firearm

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

– Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both accused parties were held in custody for a bail hearing on the 28th day of September at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge and where they were released and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario on November 7, 2023.