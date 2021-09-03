Book Launch By Local Author And Book Sale – September 26

Are you a reader looking for some captivating fall and winter reading? Or perhaps you need to get in some early Christmas shopping for a reader on your list. Come out on Sunday, September 26 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm, meet authors and purchase their books at Heron’s Nest Studio Gallery, 95 Muskoka Road, Bracebridge.

Debut novelist, Catherine Thompson, will launch her novel, Joy As It Flies, share some thoughts on the inspiration and writing of her book, and read an excerpt. Her book is based on Thompson’s actual experience training as a nurse in England in the 1960s. Beginning with an eight-day journey crossing the Atlantic on board the MS Batory, the protagonist, Charlotte Matthews, finds herself to be a stranger in a strange land of Cockneyed accents, new foods, and the rigors of nurses training. However, she is up to the challenge and soon makes friends and even finds time for romance, as she works and studies to become a registered nurse.

Along with Thompson, three other Muskoka authors will be present with their newest releases. Well-known local actor, columnist and humorist, Paul Feist, will have his debut novel, Broken Anchor available. From hilarious escapades to life-threatening dangers tied together with the rocky road to true love, both at sea and ashore, Dan Dawson grows from a naïve boy to a man who knows what he wants and where he’s headed in life. As both a coming-of-age story and a reflection on regrets when promises are unkept, Broken Anchor takes readers on a thrilling adventure.

Long time Muskoka resident, author, Wendy Truscott, has loved the beauty and history of the region since she was a child at her family’s summer cottage. Encouraged by her mentor, Melody Richardson, she turned a short story into first novel, Haunted Journey. Set in Muskoka in 1879, the book tells the story of fifteen-year-old Caleb Lawson. Two years after running away from home, he is haunted by dreams of his younger sisters in distress which leads him on a long journey home. Unexpected family tragedy and challenging relationships await his arrival. Truscott’s newest book, MacGregor’s Curse, will also be available for sale. Many of the same characters are featured in both books. MacGregor’s Curse opens with protagonist, Jamie MacGregor, committing an act of revenge he immediately regrets. Lacking purpose, confidence, and friends, Jamie falls under the spell of a dangerous blackmailer. As others work behind the scenes to help him find his way again, Jamie’s life begins to turn around, but the blackmailer remains determined to bring him down, and falling for a lively girl brings complications.

Rounding out the group four authors, David Bruce Patterson, also a debut novelist, presents his 1920s family saga, Square Wheels, set in Toronto with a nod to Muskoka in the fictional town of Silver Falls. “Rich in historical and social detail, the novel follows the various members of the Conor family through their struggles with tragedy, mental illness and love.” – Simon Hally, Author. As a bonus in Square Wheels, readers will discover a cookbook of detailed recipes for foods relevant to the novel characters and their cultural heritage.

For more information on this event contact Wendie Donabie at 705-646-3663 or email heronsneststudiogallery@gmail.com