With back-to-school set for Sept. 7, the Town of Huntsville wants to remind motorists along the Diggin’ Downtown detour to plan for additional travel time during their morning commute.

Traffic will be increased in the Huntsville Public School and Huntsville High School area with buses and parents dropping students off. The detour route could also be busy during mid-afternoon hours with student pick up.

To stay in the know sign-up for Diggin’ Downtown news updates at Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown.