Find Out When Ontario Will Start Enforcing Expired Licences And Stickers Again

The Ontario government is reinstating renewal requirements for driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, Ontario Photo Cards, Ontario health cards, and other products that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020, but were extended to provide immediate relief to Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those needing to renew their provincial documents are encouraged to use ServiceOntario’s convenient and easy-to-use online option.

To ensure everyone has enough time to renew, Ontario has extended the renewal deadlines for most driver’s licences, licence plate stickers, and Ontario Photo Cards and health cards until February 28, 2022.

Heavy commercial vehicle owners will need to renew their vehicle validations by December 31, 2021. Novice licence holders (class G1, G2, M1 or M2) will have until December 31, 2022, to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence. People who have not renewed their products during the Extended Validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

To make it easier for people to renew their driver’s licences online, Ontario has temporarily waived requirements for people to renew their driver’s licences in person, including those for senior drivers. Eligible drivers can renew their driver’s licence online at ServiceOntario.ca, including those aged 80 and over.

For a complete list of renewal deadlines, please visit Ontario.ca/RenewalDeadlines.

As part of the government’s commitment to developing convenient and accessible services for Ontarians, ServiceOntario now offers more than 40 services online. To reduce wait times, we are encouraging all eligible Ontarians to skip the line and easily and quickly renew products online. Products will be mailed directly with an ability to print proof of renewal.

If you need to visit in-person, enhanced health and safety measures are in place at ServiceOntario centres. More than 40 ServiceOntario centres offer appointment booking to reduce wait times and ensure speedy service. You can book an appointment in advance by visiting Ontario.ca/Appointment.