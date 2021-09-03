Midhurst Resident Wins RVH Auxiliary’s Community 50/50 Draw

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary had another incredible month with a jackpot of $75,080 in its Community 50/50 Draw. Randy Norton of Midhurst was happy to receive his cheque and shared that he will be spending some of it on his children.

“I never expected to win. I only buy tickets because I was a former patient and I want to support the hospital,” says Norton.

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s fundraising campaign. The first $2.5 million will be used to help with the much-needed expansion of the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. To date, over $550,000 in prize money has been awarded to lucky Ontario residents

“I am so grateful for the support of our community in our fundraising efforts and, of course, I am thrilled the RVH volunteers are able to make such a big impact in supporting health care in our region. Not only do these funds make a huge difference at RVH, but winning $75,080 has a huge impact on the life of our winner as well,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “A big thank you to Wallwin Electric for the sponsorship of the August draw”.

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome).

The next grand prize draw is on September 23; you can purchase your tickets until 11:59 p.m. on September 22. Get in early to be entered for a chance to win one our three Early Bird prizes of $1,000 on September 9.

The Auxiliary is looking for sponsors for upcoming draws. Those who are interested please contact Sally Ranger at 705-728-9090 x 42432.