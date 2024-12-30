BMO Survey: One-Third Of Canadians Expect To Curtail Their Spending In 2025

A special report from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index reveals concerns about the cost of living are affecting Canadians’ spending plans for 2025, with nearly a third (30%) planning to minimize spending in the new year. Nearly half (46%) of Canadians say the higher cost of living will affect their financial new year’s resolutions – a 4% increase from 2023.

BMO’s special report explores how concerns about current economic conditions have affected Canadians’ approaches to financial planning ahead of the new year and reveals:

2024 Financial Wrap: Amid increased concerns about the cost of living (54%), inflation (50%) and a possible economic recession (42%), the leading sources of financial anxiety include concerns about overall financial situation (82%), fear of unknown expenses (82%), housing costs (73%), family related expenses (67%) and keeping up with monthly bills (64%).

Despite continued concerns about the cost of living, the majority feel they are making real financial progress (87%) and are optimistic about their financial future for the upcoming year (72%). 37% feel more financially secure than they were a year ago.

Over one in five (21%) Canadians plan to create financial goals and/or a budget for 2025. Among the 69% of Canadians who have already set financial goals for themselves, top goals include saving for retirement (58%), saving for a vacation (47%), and paying down debt (40%).

Only a third (33%) currently have a financial plan and 59% do not have a household budget for the year. Over a third (36%) are planning major purchases within the next year, but one quarter of them (24%) plan to modify their purchases to account for rising costs of living.

Only a third (33%) currently have a financial plan and 59% do not have a household budget for the year. Annual Review: To stay on top of financial planning and goals, on average, 92% of Canadians review their financial plan at least once a year.

According to BMO Economics, Canadian households can look forward to lower borrowing costs in 2025 as the Bank of Canada is likely not finished its easing policy. After lowering its overnight target rate by 175 bps since June 2024 — the most aggressive move among major central banks in that period — an additional 75 bps of rate relief is anticipated in the first half of 2025. However, longer-term borrowing costs, which have already fallen sharply, are likely to decline only moderately further as economic activity picks up.

“The new year marks a fresh start for self reflection and improvement, and we want to empower Canadians to focus on building good habits and making real financial progress by encouraging them to get a head start on defining their financial goals,” said Anthony (Tony) Tintinalli, Head, Specialized Sales, BMO. “As we look forward to the new year and its possibilities, Canadians can work with a financial advisor to build a personalized plan and take advantage of convenient online banking tools to help monitor their budgets and establish good financial habits that will set your financial future up for success.”

Tips for Keeping Your Financial New Year’s Resolutions

BMO offers Canadians some tips for setting and maintaining their financial new year’s resolutions: