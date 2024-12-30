Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) Program By The Numbers And More In North Simcoe

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment have been participating in the Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere R.I.D.E. program on OPP patrolled roadways and trails here in North Simcoe. With the combination of recent significant snow fall and cold weather, some local snowmobile trails are reporting limited conditions and as such, officers have also been conducting R.I.D.E. checks on these trails in the interest of trail safety.

Since the Provincial Festive R.I.D.E kick off on November 21, 2024, officers have conducted the R.I.D.E. program at one hundred and five separate locations and have stopped over 1570 vehicles along with 44 snow machines, checking drivers for signs of impairment.

Of interest is an incident that occurred at approximately 11:51 p.m. December 22, 2024 when officers operating a R.I.D.E. program on Heritage Drive between King Street and William Street, Midland observed an approaching vehicle veer off into a factory parking lot. The driver fled the scene by running through the factory building and through investigation the driver was identified along with the rightful owner of the vehicle which was towed from the parking lot.

At approximately 1:28 a.m. December 23, 2024, officers arrested Jacob Thomas Wallis 25 years of Midland for a court order violation and a property related offence as follows.

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

All charges contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused is currently in custody for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign during the holiday season, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Working with our road safety partners – The Safe and Sober Awareness Committee of North Simcoe along with the Simcoe Chapter of MADD Canada the OPP and our partners remind motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. Enforcement and education is essential to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways.