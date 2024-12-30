Ontario’s Most Popular Baby Names For 2023

Please note that data for 2024 baby names is not available yet.
The top baby names in Ontario in 2023 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has clinched the number one spot as the top baby girl name in Ontario for 15 consecutive years. Charlotte also continued as a favourable choice and came in as the second-most popular name for girls.
Noah took the top spot as the most popular name for boys for the fifth year in a row, with Liam following closely behind. We also welcomed Mila and Henry to the top baby names of 2023.
The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2023 were:
|Girls
|Boys
|
|
“Welcoming a new baby and choosing a name is one of life’s most meaningful milestones, and our government is dedicated to helping new parents focus on these special moments rather than paperwork,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “With ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle, we’ve made it easier for Ontario parents to register their newborns and apply for essential documents like birth certificates and Social Insurance Numbers—all from the comfort of their home.”
Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborn.
Quick Facts
- ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was the first of its kind in Canada when it launched in 2007. Since launch, approximately 120,000 births are registered each year using this service.
- The online Newborn Bundle provides customers with a user-friendly experience, from a desktop or mobile device.
- The government is making it easier for Ontarians to complete essential transactions online, with over 55 services available through ServiceOntario 24 hours a day, seven days a week including online child health card renewals.