Ontario’s Most Popular Baby Names For 2023

The top baby names in Ontario in 2023 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has clinched the number one spot as the top baby girl name in Ontario for 15 consecutive years. Charlotte also continued as a favourable choice and came in as the second-most popular name for girls.

Please note that data for 2024 baby names is not available yet.

Noah took the top spot as the most popular name for boys for the fifth year in a row, with Liam following closely behind. We also welcomed Mila and Henry to the top baby names of 2023.

The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2023 were:

Girls Boys Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Mia Sofia Ava Mila Isla Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack Lucas Benjamin William Leo Henry

“Welcoming a new baby and choosing a name is one of life’s most meaningful milestones, and our government is dedicated to helping new parents focus on these special moments rather than paperwork,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement. “With ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle, we’ve made it easier for Ontario parents to register their newborns and apply for essential documents like birth certificates and Social Insurance Numbers—all from the comfort of their home.”

Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborn.