Try These Carrot Cake Cookies

Deliciously moist and flavorful cookies that taste just like carrot cake in a portable form.
Ingredients:
– 1 cup grated carrots
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 1/2 cup almond flour
– 1/4 cup maple syrup
– 1/4 cup raisins
– 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
– 1 teaspoon cinnamon
– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
– 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine grated carrots, rolled oats, almond flour, maple syrup, raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Mix until well combined.
Using a cookie scoop, form the dough into cookies and place them on the prepared baking sheet.
Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a spoon.
Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.
Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Total Time: 30 minutes | Servings: 12 cookies | Kcal: 120 kcal