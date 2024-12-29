Try These Carrot Cake Cookies

Deliciously moist and flavorful cookies that taste just like carrot cake in a portable form.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup grated carrots

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1/2 cup almond flour

– 1/4 cup maple syrup

– 1/4 cup raisins

– 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine grated carrots, rolled oats, almond flour, maple syrup, raisins, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Mix until well combined.

Using a cookie scoop, form the dough into cookies and place them on the prepared baking sheet.

Flatten each cookie slightly with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cooking Time: 15 minutes | Total Time: 30 minutes | Servings: 12 cookies | Kcal: 120 kcal