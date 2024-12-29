Two Charged After Stolen Vehicle Incident At A Dealership On Hwy. 118 in Haliburton

The Bancroft Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals in connection with a reported stolen vehicle incident at a dealership located on Highway 118 in Haliburton.

On December 12, 2024, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers observed the stolen vehicle, a white Jeep Rubicon, travelling eastbound. The suspects attempted to evade an initiated traffic stop and later abandoned the vehicle in Bancroft.

A female suspect, Sophie McGrath, was arrested nearby. A male suspect, Francis Thibault, was arrested shortly afterward.

Francis Thibault, a 34-year-old resident of Bowman, Quebec:

– Dangerous Operation

– Flight from Peace Officer

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance

– Possession of a Prohibited Device

Sophie McGrath, a 30-year-old resident of Cantley, Quebec:

– Dangerous Operation

– Flight from Peace Officer

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both individuals have been held pending a bail hearing. The OPP encourages anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Bancroft OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).