‘The Seven Grandfather Teachings’ Indigenous Art Exhibit Now Open

The City of Orillia, in partnership with the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH), is pleased to announce the unveiling of “The Seven Grandfather Teachings,” the latest art exhibit to open in the newly established public gallery space devoted exclusively to Indigenous art.

Building on the success of the inaugural “Roots and Resilience” exhibit, which ran from June to December 2024, the City has dedicated permanent gallery space to showcasing the diverse voices and perspectives of Indigenous artists. Located in the Orillia Recreation Centre lobby, this cultural display case is part of the City’s long-term commitment to celebrating Indigenous culture and creativity. “The Seven Grandfather Teachings” will be on display until June 2025, with future exhibits to follow.

“After the success of ‘Roots and Resilience,’ it was clear how much the community values celebrating Indigenous art,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We’re proud to build on that momentum and make this a permanent exhibition space dedicated exclusively to Indigenous artists. This marks another step in our Council’s commitment to fostering a stronger community through equity, diversity, inclusion, and advancing truth and reconciliation.”

“The Seven Grandfather Teachings” exhibit invites the community to explore the wisdom and values of the Seven Grandfather Teachings through a creative lens. These teachings – Zaagiwewin (love), Mnaadendmowin (respect), Zoongde’ewin (bravery), Gwekwaadziwin (honesty), Dbasendmowin (humility), Nbwaakaawin (wisdom), and Debwewin (truth) – provide guidance for all beings to live in harmony and with integrity.

Featuring seven pieces created by five Indigenous artists, “The Seven Grandfather Teachings” blends traditional and contemporary interpretations of these foundational teachings, offering a rich cultural experience for visitors. Artwork was selected in collaboration with the City of Orillia and two Indigenous artists.

Artist Title of Work Dillon Bickell Tattoo Snake

Quillbox

Floral Medallion Monica Loney Untitled Malia Mathias-Mizzi I Have a Story Worth Telling Jessica Martin Berry Fringe Drake Williams Seven Generations

“As an Indigenous artist, having a space dedicated to showcasing our work within Orillia is incredibly meaningful,” said Dillon Bickell, a participating artist in the exhibition. “It’s not often that the broader community has access to Indigenous art in public spaces, and as a frequent user of the Orillia Recreation Centre myself, I recognize the impact of having Indigenous presence and representation in these areas — areas where, historically, there never were Indigenous voices. The path to meaningful Truth and Reconciliation starts with education, and it’s small steps like this that help foster a deep connection and understanding between our Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.”

For more information about “The Seven Grandfather Teachings” exhibition and to meet the artists visit orillia.ca/IndigenousInitiatives.