OPP Cruiser Nearly Struck Friday Afternoon In Midland

A member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded immediately Friday afternoon near 4:00 p.m. December 27, 2024 after a OPP cruiser was nearly struck by another motorist on Jones Road, Midland.

Fortunately, the officer avoided a collision with the other vehicle and was able to make a vehicle stop. An impaired driving investigation was commenced, after speaking with the lone driver and after further investigation at Detachment, the 37 year old male driver of Midland received a 7 Day licence suspension as a result of a sample result on the Intoxilyzer registering less than 80 milligrams. It was the second time this individual has been issued a 3 Day suspension in the last 5 Years.

The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign during the holiday season, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Working with our road safety partners – The Safe and Sober Awareness Committee of North Simcoe along with the Simcoe Chapter of MADD Canada the OPP and our partners remind motorists to plan ahead and to use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. Enforcement and education is essential to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways.