Four People Charged In Relation To A Series Of Break And Enters In Muskoka

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four individuals in relation to a series of break and enters in Muskoka.

On December 27, 2024, at 4:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter at a building centre located on Muskoka Road 169 in Gravenhurst. Suspects broke in and with efficiency, stole approximately $10,000.00 worth of tools and left in a large white panel van.

On December 30, 2024, at 1:40 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols on Wellington Street in the town of Bracebridge and recognized an eastbound vehicle matching the description of the one used in the above incident. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver failed to stop as directed, continuing onto Highway 11 South. With the assistance of additional officers, including several officers from Orillia detachment, the vehicle was successfully stopped on Highway 11 South near Highway 12 in Orillia and the four occupants were taken into custody.

Simultaneously, at 1:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received a call for service from a building centre located on Wellington Street in Bracebridge, reporting that there had been a break and enter, and a significant quantity of tools had been stolen.

Police arrested and charged the following individuals:

Balkar Singh Mann, 35 years-old of Brampton, ON:

Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Failure to stop after accident

Operation while prohibited

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 X 2

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Break and Enter X2

Theft over $5000 X2

Failure to comply with undertaking

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Nitish Rathee, 23 years-old of Brampton, ON:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 X2

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Break and Enter X2

Theft over $5000 X2

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 354(1)(a)

Manpreet Singh, 29 years-old of Halton Hills, ON:

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with release order X4

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 X2

Theft over $5000 X2

Break and Enter X2

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Manpreet Singh, 26 years-old of Palgrave, ON

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000 X2

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Break and Enter X2

Theft over $5000 X2

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 C

All four accused parties have been held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 30, 2024.

A quantity of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle and police are continuing the investigation and collecting evidence. Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area of Wellington Street, Bracebridge between 1:00 – 1:45 a.m. on December 30, 2024 is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com.