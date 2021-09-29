Black Bridge Re-Opening Ceremony A Success

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Mayor Graydon Smith was joined by MPP Norm Miller, and members of Council to officially re-open the Black Bridge and unveil a new plaque commemorating the history of the bridge.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate the history of the old bridge and officially open the new bridge that will continue to serve the community for decades to come,” stated Mayor Graydon Smith. “The involvement of the local residents throughout this project was invaluable.”

In June 2021, the Town of Bracebridge completed the project to replace the bridge crossing the South Branch of the Muskoka River on Matthiasville Road. The $2.76 million bridge construction project was funded through a joint federal and provincial grant. In 2019, the Town received $2.13 million dollars under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream.