Township Appoints New Director Of Legislative Services, Clerk

The Township of Muskoka Lakes announced today the appointment of Lauren Tarasuk to the position of Director of Legislative Services, Clerk effective October 25, 2021. Lauren will be taking over the Clerk role from long time employee Cheryl Mortimer, who announced she would be retiring earlier this year.

The Director of Legislative Services, Clerk is responsible for administrative support and guidance for the Township and works closely with the Mayor and Members of Council. In addition, this department oversees municipal elections that are held every four years.

“I am very pleased to have Lauren join the team at Muskoka Lakes,” said Mayor Harding. “Her experience with the province and extensive background in law will certainly help in supporting Council with all aspects of business in Muskoka Lakes.”

Lauren holds an Honour’s Bachelor of Public Affairs and Policy Management with a Specialization in Social Policy followed by a Juris Doctor. In between degrees, Lauren was selected to participate in a prestigious internship programme of the Ontario Legislature, where she was able to immerse herself in provincial politics, a true interest and passion for her. Since then, she has worked for a Toronto law firm, first as an articling student, then as an associate lawyer.

“Lauren will be an important part of our team, given her legal background and wealth of leadership skills she brings to the position,” says Derrick Hammond, Chief Administrative Officer. “Township staff look forward to working with her in this important leadership role.”

Lauren says this role incorporates her interests and legal skills in a different capacity and allows her the opportunity to serve the community. “I am originally from Sault Ste. Marie and happy to return to Northern Ontario permanently. My partner’s family resides in Port Sydney,” states Tarasuk. “We love the outdoors! You can often find us taking advantage of the trails on foot or on ski with our bernese mountain dog Scout.”