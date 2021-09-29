Expensive Construction Equipment Stolen In Minden

The OPP say they are investigating the theft of a $50,000 air compressor.

Sometime in the early hours of Sunday, September 26, 2021, a Doosan Compressor (serial number XP375WJD), was stolen from the Moore Lakes Bridge construction site, on Lois Lane, in Minden.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and locating the piece of equipment. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.khcrimestoppers.com and submitting an anonymous tip online.