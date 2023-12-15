Beaver Creek Institution Reports A Death Of An Inmate

On December 15, 2023, Harvey Gatfield, an inmate from Beaver Creek Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on March 7, 2002, for second degree murder, conspire to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.