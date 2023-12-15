Township Of Muskoka Lakes 2024 Municipal Budget Has Been Approved

On December 13, 2023 Township Council approved the 2024 Operating and Capital Budget and Forecast.

The 2024 Budget has a net levy of $15,855,900, which represents a 14.3% tax rate increase over 2023. The estimated tax increase to a typical residential property valued at $500,000 is $93.14 to $743.68 per year. The 2024 Budget continues to support spending in key service areas that residents value while also making a $5 million contribution to reserves and reserve funds to support needed renewal investments in our local infrastructure.

“The cost of infrastructure renewal is an issue that many councils are dealing with, and Muskoka Lakes is no different. This Council is committed to ensuring the money is available to maintain safe and adequate roads, buildings, and recreational facilities for our residents.” said Mayor Kelley. “The value of these investments is central to what enables Muskoka Lakes to be a vibrant community.”

The Township will be undertaking a Capital Service Level study in 2024 on the heels of finalizing a provincially mandated asset management plan. Other notable projects slated for 2024 include: rehabilitation of the Burgess Dam in Bala, completion of the arena feasibility study and the fire station location study, review of the Township Zoning By-Laws, and continued work on the regulation of short-term rental accommodations.

Please visit www.muskokalakes.ca to view a copy of the 2024 Budget.