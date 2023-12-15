Apply For Tourism Gravenhurst Grants In 2024

Starting Jan. 2, 2024, applications for Tourism Gravenhurst grants will be accepted.

Tourism Gravenhurst grants are funded by the town’s Municipal Accommodation Tax, implemented in early 2023.

Grants will be considered for projects that enhance Gravenhurst’s tourism economy. For example, the development of new visitor experiences and the enhancement of existing visitor experiences. This includes such things as concerts, festivals, and culinary events, as well as sporting events and conferences.

Tourism Gravenhurst, a newly formed not-for-profit organization, is responsible for distributing the grants and will consider grant applications from for-profit and not-for-profit organizations in the public and private sectors, as well as partnerships.

Amy Taylor, manager of economic development for the Town of Gravenhurst, is available to answer questions related to the Tourism Gravenhurst grant application process. She can be reached by e-mailing: amy.taylor@gravenhurst.ca or by calling 705-687-3412, ext. 2280.

The deadline to apply for a Tourism Gravenhurst grant is Jan. 31, 2024.