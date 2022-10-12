Be Prepared As Strong Winds Expected Today

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Current details:

Strong winds expected today.

Hazards:

Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Stronger wind gusts will be possible in showers or thunderstorms.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending overnight tonight.

Impacts:

Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.

Discussion:

Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Winds will ease this evening or overnight with the passage of the front.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.