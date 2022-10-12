Orillia OPP Charged Five Drivers With Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The Orillia OPP have charged five drivers with impaired driving, over Thanksgiving weekend between October 7, 2022, and October 11, 2022.

On October 7, 2022, shortly after 2:15 am, an Orillia OPP officer observed a vehicle in a parking lot with an occupant in the front seat and the vehicle running in the City of Orillia.

As a result of the investigation, Adam Mohamed, age 33, of Coldwater ON, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on October 25, 2022.

On October 8, 2022, at 5:20 pm, an Orillia OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in the Township of Severn. Upon conducting a traffic stop the officer commenced an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Orillia Detachment for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Istvan Fulop, age 45, of Etobicoke, ON, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on November 1, 2022.

On October 9, 2022, shortly before 12:45 pm, an Orillia OPP officer observed a vehicle driving in an aggressive manner in the City of Orillia. Upon stopping the vehicle, an impaired driving investigation was commenced.

As a result of the investigation, Ashley York, age 26, of Severn Township, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on November 8, 2022.

On October 10, 2022, shortly after 7:10 pm, Orillia OPP were dispatched to multiple driving complaints from the motoring public on Highway 400 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. A member from the Huronia West Detachment of the OPP was nearby and conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver.

As a result of the investigation, Paul Hamilton, age 38, of Elliot Lake. ON, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on November 8, 2022.

On October 11, 2022, at 12:12 am, an Orillia OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Upon conducting a traffic stop the officer commenced an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Orillia Detachment for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Theodore Dunlop, age 35, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus),

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on October 25, 2022.