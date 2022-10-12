Two South Simcoe Police Officers Killed After Shooting Incident In Innisfil

The South Simcoe Police Service is devastated to announce the line-of-duty death of two of its officers.



On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line in the Town of Innisfil.

Two officers were shot inside the home. The suspect was later pronounced deceased following an interaction with police.

The wounded officers were rushed to a local hospital by emergency run where one of them died. The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where he sadly passed away.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating. York Regional Police are conducting an investigation into the details surrounding the shooting of the officers.

The South Simcoe Police Service will be holding a media conference at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

