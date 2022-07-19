Baseball Infield And Track Restoration Project

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking improvements at various sports fields between July 18 to 22, 2022 at the following locations:

July 18 & 19, 2022 – James W. Kerr Park 130 Beaumont Drive Large Diamond (infield and warning track restoration)

July 20 & 21, 2022 – Peake Fields at Verena Acres 1028 Taylor Road Baseball Diamonds (infield and warning track restoration)

July 22, 2022 Bracebridge Sportsplex and BMLSS Athletics Park 110 Clearbrook Trail Sports Field and Track (running track restoration)

The intent of the restoration project is to provide improvements to the sports field surfaces and playing conditions for safety and long‐term quality. Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised that project work will be taking place throughout the day. As parking may be limited, it may be best to avoid these areas, if possible. Signs and barricades will be placed at the project locations. Updates concerning specific closure locations will be posted on the Town’s social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter.

The Town is committed to maintaining safe and orderly work sites. While noise, heavy equipment and temporary closures are intrusive, they are common elements of restoration projects. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.