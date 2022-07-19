Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Current details:

Severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over eastern Michigan or Lake Huron Wednesday afternoon, then track eastward through the evening.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat, though large hail and a few tornadoes are also possible. A significant tornado cannot be ruled out.

The threat of severe weather should decrease as storms move east Wednesday evening.

Always have a severe weather safety plan in place. Ensure you have a reliable source to receive weather alerts and that you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Consider altering outdoor activities.

Learn how you can be prepared for emergencies by visiting https://www.ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.