Cottage Country Writers Presents Tall Pine Tales 2022

Cottage Country Writers invites the community to the 9th Annual TALL PINE TALES, two exciting evenings of public readings featuring talented published and novice writers from Muskoka. The brainchild of Melody Richardson, the events continue to be planned and organized to keep alive her dream of supporting and promoting local writers. From historic fiction to poetry, humorous personal accounts to suspense-filled short stories and excerpts from novels, attendees will enjoy jam-packed evenings of entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

Entry is by donation with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the host libraries.

This year’s events kick off at Baysville Public Library on Wednesday, August 3, 7 pm with a selection of readings from nine writers and well-known performer and author, Paul Feist acting as Master of Ceremonies.

Then on Thursday, September 15, at 7 pm, debut novelist and poet, David Bruce Patterson will MC Part two of Tall Pine Tales 2022 at Bracebridge Public Library with readings by eight different writers.

For more information and updates, watch the Baysville & Bracebridge Library Writing Circles Facebook page or contact Wendie Donabie at 705-646-3663.