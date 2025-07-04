Week Two Of Kids Run Club From July 7 To 11 Nearing Capacity

Kids Run Club, back for its third year of promoting exercise and time in nature, is nearing capacity for its second week from July 7 to 11.

The club offers three age groups: four to six, seven to nine and 10 to 12. The runners meet at V.K. Greer Memorial Public School for warm-ups, trail runs and group discussions during the five-day sessions. Group leader Robin Mounsteven, a teacher at V.K. Greer, said they’ve had an amazing first week. While they’re nearing capacity for their oldest group in week two, they have some openings available in the younger categories. No matter the age group, the focus of the club is not to be competitive but instead to work on personal health, both physical and mental.

“We utilize a magnificent trail system attached to V.K. Greer Public School,” Mounsteven said. “This is an opportunity, one, for us to connect to nature. Two, to get our children active and staying engaged with their own understanding of physical fitness.”

To help guide the group discussions, Mounsteven uses his five Ps of running: positivity, pace, progress, perseverance and patience. He always aims to show kids how these concepts apply to exercise and life in general. He said it’s been beautiful to see the dialogue the ideas have inspired, all the way from the group’s youngest members up to its oldest.

A little over half of the participants are students from V.K. Greer, so the kids who know the trails help the students from other local schools, he said. He’s seen many friendships form, adding to the supportive and collaborative environment of the club.

“We’re not interested in first seconds, thirds, lasts,” he said. “We’re interested in personal bests and building on the progress that we’ve had, either throughout the years prior or throughout our small time together this year.”

The club has grown to over 60 participants this year. The club costs $100 for one week or $180 for two weeks, but help is available for those who need it. The cost covers the running program, the end-of-season celebration and a neon yellow shirt, which helps identify the runners on the trail and out in the community.

Kids Run Club partnered with the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka to offer financial assistance to about a quarter of the runners. The club started offering support last year in hopes of getting more interested families involved, regardless of their financial background.

Mounsteven prefers to keep each session at around 16 participants to ensure he can connect with each child in an authentic way. He also has eight student volunteers to help lead sessions.

“Our student volunteers have been exceptional,” he said. “I don’t know if at 12 and 13 years old, as a Grade 7 or Grade 8 student, I would want to be giving up the first two weeks of my summer, but I’ve had this really dedicated group.”

The volunteers have been polite, punctual and responsive, so he plans to make a point of honouring them at the club’s end-of-season barbecue. The celebration on July 11 is ultimately more of a community gathering than a run club exclusive, Mounsteven said. It’s a chance to celebrate the runners, volunteers and their various supporters.

The Stevenson Lions Club, the Port Sydney/Utterson & Area Chamber of Commerce and a range of local businesses have contributed to their success. Mounsteven said it’s reassuring to see business owners and community groups recognize the importance of programs like the run club.

“It’s been really heartwarming seeing the members of our community really standing up for the kids and for what we’re doing,” he said.

Mounsteven invites parents to come out and engage with the group, and to further promote family togetherness, the club is offering a raffle as part of the celebration. Runners get one ticket automatically, and they can complete a Kids Run Club colouring page or take a picture with the sponsorship board for extra entries. Prizes include Blue Jays tickets, a kayak and other prizes to promote family fun.

Mounsteven created the club as an offshoot of the Mary Lake Marathon, which he launched alongside his wife Jacqueline in 2021. Since then, the event has supported a local girl’s health journey as well as playground equipment and musical gear for V.K. Greer.

The most recent marathon combined the usual run around Mary Lake with an online auction. It raised $2,500 for the parent council at V.K. Greer, which Mounsteven serves on alongside his teaching duties. The council agreed to spend the money on an accessible swing for the playground.

“It’s been purchased, it’s going up, and it’s going to be able to be well loved for years to come,” he said.

The marathon, with the new auction component, and the run club will both continue. Mounsteven and his wife, who assists with the club as well, are hoping to expand the run club concept to include sessions for adults and disabled people.

For now, they’re just happy to see the momentum of the kids’ club as well as the positive feedback. Kids Run Club parent Meghan O’Neill said it’s a truly remarkable group.

“My son has been a part of this program since it began, and he asks about it all year,” she said. “He can’t wait to go and is always so proud of what he is able to accomplish.”

She commends Mounsteven and his wife for the experience they’ve been able to put together. Her son can’t wait to put on his club t-shirt and go for a run, during the summer season and beyond.

“The program fosters a sense of community that is welcoming to anyone and promotes nothing but growth and positivity,” O’Neill said. “The hard work and dedication that goes into this program is contagious.”