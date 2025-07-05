Ramara Strengthens Structure For Stronger Service Delivery

As part of its ongoing efforts to align operations with strategic goals and meet the needs of a modern municipality, the Township of Ramara has realigned its organizational structure.

“This organizational update supports the goals Council laid out in our Strategic Plan,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “It’s a meaningful step to make sure we’re working efficiently and focused on what matters most, which is delivering quality services and staying connected with our residents. Our staff play a vital role in making Council’s vision a reality, and these changes are about ensuring they’re equipped to continue serving the community with excellence.”

The changes are designed to bring greater stability and clarity to roles and responsibilities, enhance communication, and foster stronger collaboration across departments.

Highlights of the Updated Organizational Structure:

The updated organizational structure includes the establishment of three General Manager roles overseeing Corporate Services & Legal, Development & Infrastructure, and Emergency & Protective Services. The following is a high-level overview of the new organizational structure:

Chief Administrative Office: Township Administration, Corporate Oversight, Corporate Communications and Community Experience and Strategic Initiatives

Corporate Services/Legal: Legislative Services, Finance, Legal, Human Resources and Recreation

Development & Infrastructure: Planning, Building, Parks, Facilities, Fleet, and Operations

Emergency & Protective Services: Ramara Fire and Rescue Services and Bylaw Enforcement



Citizens will continue to receive the services they rely on throughout the transition.

“This update is about strengthening how we work together to deliver on our shared goals,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “By refining roles, creating capacity, and improving internal alignment, we’re shaping a stable environment that supports effective collaboration, enhanced communication, and, ultimately, stronger services to the community. We’re at the beginning of this transition, and I want to thank our staff for their professionalism and openness throughout this process.”

In addition to structural realignment, the Township undertook a comprehensive review of its compensation and benefits to ensure it remains competitive and equitable. The review was conducted to ensure compliance with pay equity legislation, market alignment, and long-term sustainability, all of which are critical to attracting and retaining qualified staff. These changes reflect labour market conditions and support Ramara’s ability to compete for skilled professionals, reduce turnover, and maintain consistent service delivery to residents.

These changes have been implemented with no additional budget impact for 2025. Any future financial implications related to compensation or staffing will be considered as part of the Township’s regular annual budget process, in alignment with Council priorities and long-term planning.

As Ramara continues to grow and evolve, this initiative is a key step in the Township’s ability to deliver excellent service, support its dedicated staff, and remain a resilient municipality.