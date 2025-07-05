Traffic Complaint In Huntsville Leads To Drugs Charges For Two People

On July 3,10:23 p.m.., Huntsville OPP officers were advised of an erratic driver northbound on Highway 11 approaching Huntsville. Officers patrolled the highway and the main arteries into Huntsville, eventually locating the vehicle on West Road.

Officers identified two male occupants inside the vehicle. The driver was quickly identified as being a suspended driver and was arrested. During the arrest, officers observed suspected controlled substance in the vehicle. Both males were arrested and during a search a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl was located. Sums of Canadian currency were also located on the two males.

As a result of the investigation, the two occupants were arrested and charged.

Shemar Lovell, 22 years old of Huntsville ON is charged:

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking X 2

Jamol Wint, 29 years old of St. Catherines ON is charged:

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking X 2

· Drive motor vehicle while suspended

· Fail to stop at stop sign

The accused were all released from police custody and are all to attend court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on August 5, 2025.