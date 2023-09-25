Bancroft Resident Charged With Refusing To Comply With Breath Demand

Bancroft OPP have charged a driver with impaired following a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver.

On September 24, 2023, shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint in the town of Bancroft. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for refusing to comply with a breath demand.

James Carrol, a 21-year-old from Bancroft, has been charged with the following criminal offences:

– Refusal to comply with a demand

– Fail to Comply with Probation

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bancroft on October 10, 2023, in relation to the criminal charge.