Enbridge Gas Helps Ramara Fire And Rescue Services In Supporting Firefighter Training

Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) is helping Ramara Fire and Rescue Services purchase firefighting training materials, through Safe Community Project Assist–a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

“At Enbridge Gas, safety is at the core of what we do. Providing support to Ontario

firefighters with emergency response training, we’re equipping the heroes of tomorrow to

better protect the communities we live and work in–keeping them healthy and vibrant,”

says Ed Gouweloos, Northern Region Operations Supervisor, Enbridge Gas.

This year’s $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 50 Ontario fire

departments, including Ramara Fire and Rescue S. Funds are used to purchase

educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 344 grants have been

provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

“Fire departments train every single day and that’s why it’s important for them to have

access to the right materials to keep their members and the public safe. Safe Community

Project Assist helps departments afford some of these training tools and improves the

ongoing learning that occurs across Ontario,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal, and

Chair of the FMPFSC.

“It is because of community partnerships like this and the support of large corporations

like Enbridge Gas, that smaller municipalities can afford to invest in continued education

and their pursuit of excellence. These needed resources go directly to the betterment

and strengthening of our local fire department,” says Tony Stong, Fire Chief of Ramara

Fire and Rescue Services.