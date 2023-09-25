Teen Fighting For His Life After Dirt Bike Collision In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP are investigating a serious two vehicle collision.

On September 24, 2023, at 3:20 p.m., Police and Paramedics responded to a report of a serious two vehicle collision on Centre Street in the Town of Huntsville.

The collision involved a dirt bike and a passenger vehicle. The driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old local youth, was transported to local hospital and later transported to a Toronto area trauma center with life threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Centre Street, near Caroline Street, was closed for several hours while members trained in collision reconstruction measured and documented the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.