Bancroft OPP have arrested one person for attempted murder.

On August 10, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an assault in the Town of Bancroft. One person was found with serious injuries.

Heidi Breathour, a 43-year-old from Bancroft has been charged with attempted murder.

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, Ontario on August 10, 2023 in relation to the criminal charge.