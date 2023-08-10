150ft Superwheel To Debut At CNE Among New Attractions

Ontario’s favourite fair and end-of-summer rite of passage returns in just over a week to delight, and indulge the senses. This year, the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) will feature an all-new Superwheel, the first and largest observation ride of its kind to grace the Toronto skyline. The 150-ft tall wheel features 36 enclosed observation pods that deliver spectacular 360 views of the city day or night. Whether it’s people watching high atop the CNE Midway, soaring high above to catch the nightly drone show, or getting aerial views of the CNE’s new fountain extravaganza Sparkling Symphony — the Superwheel is sure to become one of the most Instagrammable spots in the city.

More NEW attractions include the Monster Compound, featuring Monster Energy’s Skateboard Team showing off on a custom halfpipe, DJs and a Barber Shop offering complimentary cuts and styling (located at the north end of Bandshell Park); and a Cirque-tacular Spectacular outdoor acrobatic and trampoline show outside of the Enercare Centre. Sashay this way to the CNE for Toronto drag queen icon Tynomi Banks who will be joined by fellow queens Mo Heart, Jan Sport and Ivory Towers for an all-out Drag EXtravaganza (Aug. 29), bringing drag to the CNE Bandshell Stage for the first time ever; and award-winning duo the fabulous Fay & Fluffy will bring their famed drag storytime to the all-new Storybook Nook in Kids’ World.

Returning favourites are bigger and better than ever including the nightly Drone Show Presented by VinFast with more drones and impressive new formations to light up the night sky; and Gaming Garage Sponsored by Intel, which is getting a makeover to include even more free games and new tournaments with larger prize pools such as Street Fighter 6 Tournament (Aug. 19 & 20), Valorant Tournament (Aug. 26) and League of Legends Tournament (Aug. 27).

Elvis Stojko is back in the building (Cola-Cola Coliseum) with an all-new ice skating and acrobatic show; Food Truck Frenzy and Celebrity Kitchen Stage will inspire and tantalize the taste buds; and the Canadian International Air Show will close out another spectacular season with the beloved Snowbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, and returning fan-favourites showcasing skill, strength, and speed over Lake Ontario on Labour Day Weekend.

2023 HIGHLIGHTS AT A GLANCE:

NEW: SuperWheel – North America’s tallest travelling ferris wheel is coming to the CNE! The Superwheel is truly an elevated experience unlike any other soaring 150-feet in the sky. Escape the heat and bustle of the Midway to enjoy unparalleled lake and city views inside one of its 36 climate-controlled observation pods that comfortably seat 4 to 6 guests. (South of the Midway).

NEW: Sparkling Symphony – The CNE’s new Vegas-style fountain show “Sparkling Symphony” is a daily choreographed aquatic spectacle on Lake Ontario combining high-energy music with 11 fountains and dancing streams of water soaring as high as 100ft in the air, with colour-changing lights and lasers to illuminate the show at night. (Daily, 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 & 8 pm, Lake Ontario).

EXTENDED: The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains – The CNE and S2BN Entertainment are co-presenters of the Toronto premiere of this globally acclaimed exhibition on one of the greatest bands of all time. Visitors can embark on a chronological journey through Pink Floyd’s storied history from 1976 to the 2000s, featuring 350+ artifacts, personal memorabilia including instruments and handwritten lyrics, album art covers, and iconic songs from their ground-breaking catalogue through an audio-visual experience. Tickets to The Pink Floyd Exhibition (which includes CNE admission) can be purchased in advance at www.TheEx.com or www.PinkFloydExhibition.com, or on-site during the Fair. (Better Living Centre).

Nightly Drone Show Presented by Vinfast – Once the sun sets, the drones rise, and the skies above the Food Building are transformed into a mesmerizing symphony of dancing lights. Get ready to be captivated by 100+ dazzling drones creating a breathtaking display of colours and images that will leave visitors in awe. Designed by masters of drone formation spectacles, North Star Entertainment, the nightly drone show is back by popular demand. (Nightly at 10:15pm, above the Food Building).

4th Annual Gaming Garage sponsored by Intel – Level up your gaming experience at the Innovation Garage and Gaming Garage sponsored by Intel, which is in its 5th year as a live event and popular attraction. Gamers of all levels can immerse in free play, pinball tournaments, competitive esports and video game tournaments to win up to $8,500, VR experiences, or show off their moves on the video game dance floor. A Robotics Competition will also take place September 2- 4, where contestants and their creations will spar head-to head to determine which bot will take the crown, along with other competitive showcases from start-ups, student video game creators, and more. (Daily, Enercare Centre, Hall B).

NEW – Monster Compound Experience – Monster Energy is taking over the Bandshell Park with the all-new Monster Compound featuring daily performances from the Monster Energy Skateboard Team riding a custom-built halfpipe, live DJ performances, racing simulators, and even the chance to grab a free fresh fade from the Monster Barber Shop! (Daily, 12pm – 7pm, Bandshell Park).

NEW – Ice Skating and Acrobatic Show: Time Flies – World class ice skaters, extreme skaters and circus artists will hit the ice with dazzling performances. Travel through the last 12 decades with the help of popular songs that have stood the test of time. This high energy show will feature special guest Elvis Stojko, a three-time World Champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist and seven-time Canadian champion. (Daily, 2 pm & 5 pm, Cola-Cola Coliseum).

2023 CNE Bandshell Line-Up – Six-time GRAMMY-winner Dionne Warwick will delight fans on the only Canadian stop on her North American Tour this summer at the CNE. 2023 Bandshell headliners include platinum-selling powerhouse Amanda Marshall, nine-time JUNO winning artist Jann Arden, Bollywood music icon Shafqat Amanat Ali, legendary reggae songstress Marcia Griffiths, singer-songwriter William Prince, and fellow country superstar Brett Kissel. In addition to marquee acts, this year’s CNE Bandshell will present special tribute nights and themed concerts such as a not-to-be-missed show Drag EXtravaganza starring Canada’s Drag Race Tynomi Banks; and a celebration of 50 years of hip hop with Toronto’s own Kardinal Offishall, Choclair, and the first woman to win the Juno Award for Best Rap Album, Haviah Mighty. All CNE Bandshell concerts are FREE with CNE admission. (Daily, 7:30pm, Bandshell Stage).

NEW – Echoes of Entertainment: A Concert History of the CNE – Step into a mesmerizing world of musical nostalgia with “Echoes of Entertainment: Concert History at the Canadian National Exhibition.” Immerse yourself in a captivating photographic journey, where the past comes alive through a spectacular showcase of the CNE’s iconic concerts, accompanied by an enchanting collection of music. Behold the iconic talent that graced the unforgettable CNE stages, including the likes of the incomparable Freddie Mercury, the legendary Louis Armstrong, the dynamic duo of Sonny & Cher, and the sensational Jackson 5, among many others. (Daily, 12pm to 9pm, Withrow Common).

ON Now! CNE Casino Presented by Pokerstars – A popular annual draw, the CNE Casino presented by PokerStars features a variety of games including Blackjack, Lucky Ladies, Spanish 21, Hold’Em Bonus Poker, Omaha Poker, 3-Card Poker, No Commission Mini Baccarat, Roulette, and a private air-conditioned Texas Hold’Em Poker Room! (Better Living Centre).

Celebrity Kitchen Stage – Celebrity Kitchen Stage returns this year with some of Toronto’s favourite restauranteurs and TV personalities. Get tips and recipes from the impressive culinary skills from the likes of Canada’s Top Chef judge Mark McEwan and 2023 winner of Canada’s Top ChefTre Sanderson, Food Network Canada’s Fire master’s Cindy Fung, and Masterchef Canada judge Claudio Aprile. Get inspired with new cuisines and new chefs each day on the Celebrity Kitchen Stage. (Daily, 1pm & 4pm, Enercare Centre Hall A).

Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest – Everyone’s favourite food truck festival is back! This year’s Frenzy will feature more than 20 vendors offering global fare from perogies to Indian Rasoi, Caribbean cuisine to authentic Mexican food, and a variety of local craft brews to wash it all down. (Aug. 19 – Sep 4, Princes’ Blvd).

Immersive Art Experience – A Trip Through 103: Therapy for the Soul – Visitors can take a transformative trip through Salon 103 inside the Enercare Centre to be immersed in a sensory art experience unlike any other. Feel and bask in the surroundings of generative laser art projections courtesy of Scott Draves and the Electric Sheep, mixed with original music and live performance art including dance by Alina Christensen and violinist Dr. Draw. (Daily, 10am – 10pm, Enercare Centre, Salon 103).

74th Annual Canadian International Air Show – Canada’s largest and longest running air show is back with its soaring aerial spectacle! The beloved Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Yak-50, and CF-18s return to dazzle crowds; and the thrilling U.S. Navy Blue Angels will electrify audiences with a captivating show. (Sept. 2, 3 & 4, from 12pm – 3pm, Waterfront, south of Bandshell Park).

The CNE Foundation Grand CNE 50/50 is back! – The CNE Foundation supports the urgent need to digitize and preserve the historically and culturally significant images of the CNE’s archival collection, including thousands of photo negatives that are at risk of being lost forever. In addition to the CNE Archives Project, the Foundation supports various youth and community programs, as well as the Smiles of Faces Program that provides all-expense-paid visits to the CNE each summer for 25 vulnerable children and their families. Support the Foundation for a chance to win BIG in this year’s Grand CNE 50/50 fundraiser with a $100,000 guaranteed minimum cash Grand Prize and more; and check out the new Silent Auction to bid on great auction items and CNE memorabilia. Visit CNEfoundation.com or CNEF5050.com for more information.

SuperDogs – SuperDogs are back again this year with their new show Barkade! Jump into the world of video games and animation as the SuperDogs take the stage and perform adorable tricks and entertain with their unique personalities. (Daily, 2:00, 4:30 & 6:30pm with an additional show at 12 (noon) on the weekends, Enercare Centre Hall D).

NEW – National Geographic Exhibit – National Geographic’s all-new exhibit: Pristine Seas, highlights the importance of marine protected areas through photography and film. Visitors will get a lens-view of the NatGeo team’s expeditions from the colourful and vital coral reefs of the Southern Line Islands to the melting icebergs of the Antarctic. (Arts and Crafts Pavilion).

NEW – Selfie Hallway – With plenty of Instagram-worthy moments to capture from the crazy foods to the views from the SuperWheel and Sky Ride, the CNE is giving visitors even more to smile about. Take a selfie with all-new creations including a giant floral aquarium, an 8-ft tall shimmer wall, and oversized models of iconic CNE foods such as a giant cotton candy and ice cream waffle. (Enercare Centre, East side Heritage Court).

NEW – Cirque-tacular Spectacular – Combining trampoline, gymnastics, and aerial acrobatics, the Cirque-tacular Spectacular is a high-energy show that will wow audiences of all ages. (Outside of Enercare Centre Hall B).

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations Exhibit – Visit the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s booth for games and an interactive experience focused on their rich history and culture. A daily activity schedule will be posted each morning at the booth and on its social media page at Facebook.com/MNCFN. (Enercare Centre, Heritage Court).

Shopping at the CNE – With more than 700+ retailers from fashion brands to global artisans and Canadian-made products, visitors can shop ‘til they drop at the CNE throughout the grounds. Check out the international markets and warehouse sales inside the Enercare Centre, shop from hand-made and local products at the Arts & Hobbies Building, or find great deals among the outdoor vendors at almost every corner.

The 144th annual CNE takes place from August 18 to September 4, 2023 at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada.

General Admission

Advance Tickets (purchased before Aug. 18): $20

General Admission (14 to 64 years): $25

Adults 65 & Better: $20

Children (ages 5 to 13): $20

Children 4 & under: FREE

CNE Family Pass (2 adults & 2 children or 1 adult & 3 children): $75

*Plus HST and applicable fees. To purchase tickets, ride passes, and for more information on discounts and promotions, go to www.TheEx.com