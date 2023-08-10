MNRF Issues Water Safety Bulletin Until Aug. 17 For Several Areas

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is

in effect in the district until Thursday, August 17, 2023. This message will affect residents

within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of

Muskoka and County of Haliburton within Muskoka River Watershed.

Water levels and river flows are generally higher than normal for this time of year due to

recent rainfall.

Boaters are advised to be cautious if traveling on local waterways. Boat traffic during high

water conditions can cause damage to shorelines and to shoreline property with vessel

wakes.

High water levels and fast river flows can be hazardous to boaters, swimmers or people on

or close to the water. The banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely

slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around

waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to various degrees as

lake/river levels are anticipated to remain high for the next several days.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities

as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts, and may become

impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to

rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated

messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate