Discover The Night Event Happening At Muskoka Discovery Centre

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
All year round, Muskoka Discovery Centre offers programs for youngsters, adults and special interest groups. They have a monthly Speakers Program; day camps for kids; and special events!
An exciting after hour place to be at Muskoka Discovery Centre (MDC). Join them for live music, food and drinks, designed for adults 19+ looking for a fun night out!
Here’s what you need to know:
  • Event Time: 7:30 pm – 11 pm (last entry is 10 pm)
  • Entry Price: $30
  • MDC Members: $25
    (Membership Info)
  • Discover the Night is a 19+ event.
  • Bring your friends!
Click the link to purchase your ticket today! https://realmuskoka.com/discovery-centre/discover-the-night/

Use code: 411 to save money on tickets when buying online.

Email: retail@realmuskoka.com

Phone: 705 687-2115

