Don’t Miss The Chance To Bid On The CNIB Silent Auction To Help Send Kids To Camp

Tickets for CNIB’s Cookout With Cuddy may be sold out, but you can still get in on the fun with the silent Auction, which is now live!

There are some incredible items up for grabs including VIP Passes to Sam Roberts Concert, tickets to your favourite sporting events, incredible art from artists such as Robyn Rennie, Michelle Vella, and Many More!

Bid on these and other fantastic items from the comfort of your own home, and support CNIB Lake Joe in providing life-changing programs and services to individuals with sight loss.

Don’t miss your chance to win some amazing prizes and make a difference in your community! Visit their website now to place your bid. https://app.galabid.com/cnib2023/items

Auction bidding closes August 12th at 7:45pm.

