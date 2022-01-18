ATV And Trailer Stolen From An Address On Muskoka Rd 3

On January 16, 2022 Huntsville OPP started an investigation into the theft of a trailer and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

On January 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. an unknown suspect(s) stole an ATV trailer loaded with an ATV from 741 Muskoka Rd 3, in Huntsville.

The ATV and trailer are described as follows:

–Â Â Â Â Â Â Blue Yamaha Grizzly ATV with Ontario licence plate: 4NS03

–Â Â Â Â Â Â Silver flat deck trailer with Ontario licence plate : L3699L

Police are also looking to speak with the occupants of a black GMC Sierra pickup truck that was in the area, at or around the time of the theft.

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving this incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.