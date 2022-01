On Tuesday January 18, 2022 at 12:30 a.m., a resident reported thefts from a trailer from an address on Keith Road in Bracebridge

Stolen property included:

– Tools, Gas Cans, Radio

At 2:30 a.m., the suspect(s) returned and stole:

– 2 – 2022 Sski Doo 600RS Race Sleds

Businesses and residents in the area are asked to check security cameras and dash cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.