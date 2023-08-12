Arrest Made After July Bank Robbery In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a financial institution in Orillia.

On Tuesday July 6, 2023, at 4:45 pm, the suspect entered into the CIBC Bank on Laclie St in the City of Orillia armed with an apparent firearm and demanded cash to the teller. A quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premise in an unknown direction of travel. There were no injures as a result of the incident.

Through investigation, the OPP Central Region Major Crime Unit (Nottawasaga OPP, Orillia OPP) along with Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE), Barrie Police Service, York Regional Police Service and Quebec City Police identified the suspect. The individual was located and arrested in Quebec.

Marc Gauthier, 54 years old, of Roxtonpound, Quebec, has been charged with:

· Robbery using firearm – two counts

· Disguise with intent – two counts

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition – two counts

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of rohibited device

Another Incident:

Gauthier was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and eluded capture by the police in North Bay in the midst of a traffic stop on July 17. The wanted man was pulled over on Fisher Street in North Bay around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 17. NBPS says Gauthier dashed from the vehicle and dove into Chippewa Creek.