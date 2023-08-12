Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle On Hwy. 11 South In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are advising motorists in the Township of Oro-Medonte of traffic disruptions due to an ongoing traffic investigation and roadway repairs as a result of a pedestrian involved collision on Highway 11.

On August 12, 2023 at approximately 5:00 am Orillia OPP along with OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Simcoe County Paramedic Services attended Highway 11 southbound between Line 2 and Line 3 after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. One male with serious injuries was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Due to the current investigation and the significant damage to the highway infrastructure all lanes on Highway 11 in both directions in the Township of Oro-Medonte are closed between Line 2 and Line 3. The highway is expected to be closed for a significant part of the day.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes and to utilize Highway 400, Ridge Road and Old Barrie Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte.