Bracebridge Fire To Use Travelodge For Training

The Bracebridge Fire Department, along with firefighters from Gravenhurst Fire are participating in specialized training Saturday August 12 and Monday August 14 at the Travelodge site located at 320 Taylor Road.

The Department is notifying the public that there will be fire apparatus and firefighters on scene for training purposes only. Artificial training smoke may also be seen by the public.

Ganesh / Shiv Hospitality has donated use of the former reception building of the Travelodge to the Fire Department prior to its demolition which provides a perfect training facility for training in Search and Rescue, Rapid Intervention Teams and Accountability Operations.

Bracebridge Firefighters participate in ongoing training in all areas of fire and rescue services. The Department has worked with several local businesses to facilitate training.

”Partnerships with local businesses in the community helps to strengthen the skills of our firefighters. We encourage businesses with unique facilities to reach out to the Fire Department to inquire about opportunities to collaborate.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“We are happy to help out the Fire Department in their training and look forward to working together again once the new hotel is open.”

– Sandip Patel, President, Ganesh / Shiv Hospitality