Township of Lake of Bay Council and Staff are pleased to announce that, through the dedicated contributions of local businesses, organizations, and individuals, the Operation Facelift fundraiser aimed at enhancing the Lake of Bays Community Centre in Baysville has surpassed its goal.

In 2022, Council allocated $25,000 in the budget for the facility’s improvements,

initiating a challenge for the community to match this contribution. On Wednesday,

August 9th, 2023, Members of Council and Staff unveiled the community’s fundraising

achievement, with a total of $30,651 raised, combined with Council’s initial allocation to

reach $55,651.

McLean Ward Councillor Jacqueline Godard, part of the Operation Facelift Committee,

sincerely thanks businesses, organizations, and individuals for ensuring the fundraiser’s

success. “Your contributions, whether through your own fundraising, donation jars, or

individual community donations, will leave a lasting legacy in this space.”

Mayor Terry Glover emphasized the Township’s commitment to leveraging additional

resources. “The next step, as we move forward with Operation Facelift, is to maximize

the impact of your donations. We will be engaging with upper-tier governments to

explore grant opportunities, ensuring every dollar goes further towards creating a

remarkable space for our community to celebrate in.”

While the fundraiser has concluded, The Township of Lake of Bays continues to

welcome donations for renovating the Lake of Bays Community Centre in Baysville.

Interested parties can contribute by:

1. Mailing a cheque to the Township of Lake of Bays at 1012 Dwight Beach Road,

Dwight, Ontario, P0A 1H0, and indicating ‘Operation Facelift’ in the memo line.

2. Sending an e-Transfer to vkobylanski@lakeofbays.on.ca

