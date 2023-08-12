$55 Million Lotto Max Jackpot Ticket Sold In Ottawa

Plus More Winners Across Ontario

Imagine waking up a multi-millionaire! Someone or a group who purchased a LOTTO MAX ticket in Ottawa may be waking up to that reality!

The jackpot winning ticket worth $55 million for the Friday, August 11, 2023, LOTTO MAX draw was sold somewhere in the Nation’s Capital!

In addition to the jackpot, there were plenty of other prizes won across Ontario:

One (1) MAXMILLIONS ticket worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener A LOTTO MAX second prize ticket worth $243,597.90 was sold in the Thunder Bay area. Two (2) ENCORE tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Sarnia and St. Catharines.

Please make sure to check your tickets as soon as possible! OLG offers players several easy ways to check lottery tickets by using the OLG App, by using the self-serve ticket checker at lottery retail locations or asking the retailer to check the lottery ticket through the lottery terminal.

A reminder that lottery tickets generated by an OLG authorized lottery terminal, such as LOTTO MAX expire one year following the draw date on the ticket. This means all winning tickets must be validated prior to the expiry date in order for the prize to be collected.

To avoid unclaimed lottery prizes, OLG asks lottery players to:

Sign their ticket as soon as it purchased at a retail location; Keep the ticket in a safe and memorable location until draw time; Check the ticket as soon as the draw is complete; or Purchase a lottery ticket on OLG.ca and you will be notified by email if your ticket has won a prize.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $7.7 billion since 2009, including 99 jackpot wins and 851 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Customers can buy their tickets at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.