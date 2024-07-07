Annual Township Of Tiny Community BBQ Returns To Perkinsfield Park

The Township of Tiny is thrilled to invite the community to join them at the annual Community BBQ for the biggest and most highly anticipated event of the year. You’re invited to take part in a day of fun, food, and festivities on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Perkinsfield Park (43 County Road 6 South, Tiny).

This year’s theme is “A Tiny Place for All”, which highlights our commitment to being an inclusive community and celebrates everyone of all ages and abilities.

The event offers the Tiny community a day of excitement filled with delicious food hot off the grill, live music, a family fun zone, a disc golf station, a Rec Zone dedicated to showcasing our recreation programs and activities, and the opportunity to discover unique finds at the vendor fair. Some of the highlights of the day include what is available in the family fun zone such as magical performances, inflatables, the chance to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter, facepainting, and the main stage schedule that features the musical acts of both Ariko and the Karla Crawford Band.

You can also expect to see several community partners at the event such as Enbridge Gas who will be cooking up all of the BBQ treats, Foodland Midland is providing watermelons, and Ritchie’s Feeds ‘n Needs and Garden Centre are donating troughs for the drinks. Many other partners will be offering crafts and activities, including Midland Public Library, Springwater Public Library, Severn Sound Environmental Association (SSEA), Awenda Provincial Park, Huronia Historical Parks, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and Wye Marsh!

The Township is pleased to offer free shuttle services again this year from the Township of Tiny Soccer Pitches (29 Concession Road 5 East) and Lafontaine Park (342 Lafontaine Road West). Buses will start from the respective locations at 11:00 a.m., with continuous service to and from the event until the last call at 3:00 p.m. from the event grounds at Perkinsfield Park.

“The annual Community BBQ is our biggest event of the year, and we can’t wait to welcome you to this fantastic celebration of the Tiny community,” said Mayor David Evans. “Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind gift at the vendor fair, want to take in live music at the main stage, spend time with the family, or savour a delicious BBQ meal, there’s something for the whole community to enjoy. We hope to see you there!”

For more information about the Community BBQ, including event updates and details, please visit www.tiny.ca/CommunityBBQ.