Paddling With Purpose: Montgomery And Tamming Duos Expand Brent Run Challenge To Raise $100,000 For Camp Mini-Yo-We

In a remarkable display of endurance and community spirit, Andy and Connor Montgomery, alongside Spencer and Lauren Tamming, are taking the Brent Run challenge to new heights. This year’s Brent Run aims to raise $100,000 to send kids in need to Camp Mini-Yo-We, doubling the adventure and the impact from previous years.

Kids Need Camp – The Brent Run is Aiming to Raise $100,000 for Kids In Need to Camp Mini-Yo-We.

“We’re excited to push our limits once again, inspired by the incredible support we’ve received,” said Andy Montgomery. “Each donation is like a paddle stroke pushing us forward, helping us change more lives through the Camp Mini-Yo-We experience.”

The Evolution of Brent Run

Last year, Andy and Connor Montgomery embarked on a gruelling 162-kilometre nonstop canoe trip through Algonquin Provincial Park, raising over $100,000, surpassing their initial goal of $50,000. This year, they return with renewed determination and a twist— including a relay component. Joining the Montgomerys are Spencer and Lauren Tamming, a brother-sister Mini-Yo-We alumni team, who are adding fresh energy and a collaborative spirit to the challenge.

Spencer, Operations Director at Camp Mini-Yo-We, explains, “This year, we’re introducing a relay format. Andy and Connor will paddle from Canoe Lake to Brent and back, covering the first 162 kilometres. Then, Lauren and I will take over, paddling the same route. This baton pass at Canoe Lake symbolizes our collective efforts to support a greater cause.”

Why Support Brent Run 2024?

The Brent Run isn’t just about endurance; it’s about opening doors for children who can benefit profoundly from a summer at Camp Mini-Yo-We. Each participant in this year’s challenge is driven by stories of families impacted by the camp’s programs.

Examples of Families Being Helped by Brent Run 2024

Sondra H. shared, “I think my son would benefit from Mini-Yo-We immensely. It would give him a chance to build confidence and make new friends in a supportive environment.”

Verna N. expressed, “Unfortunately, life has been very hard for some time. My kids need a break from all the stress and anxiety. Camp Mini-Yo-We could be the place where they find some peace and joy.”

Lyndsay B. mentioned, “I am a mom of three sons, and my two older boys really enjoyed their time at Camp Mini-Yo-We last year. They came back with new skills and a sense of independence that was wonderful to see.”

Corporate Sponsorship and Community Support

Algonquin Outfitters, a long-time supporter of outdoor adventures, is sponsoring the Brent Run by providing essential supplies for the journey. Their sponsorship highlights the community’s dedication to supporting this noble cause.

Join Us in Making a Difference

Preparation for this monumental event is in full swing, with participants training rigorously. Brent Run 2024 will take place in mid-July, pushing physical and mental boundaries for a noble cause.

Donate Now at www.BrentRun.com to Support the Brent Run Challenge and Send Kids in Need to Camp Mini-Yo-We!