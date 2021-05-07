Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Huntsville Resident With Impaired Driving

On May 2, 2021, at 7:45 a.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a complaint of a parked vehicle on Main Street.

Officer located the vehicle and further investigation by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was completed. As a result of this evaluation, Joseph Niemeyer, 26 years-of-age, of Huntsville was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Adult Failure or refusal to comply with demand,

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 22, 2021, in Sundridge, Ontario.