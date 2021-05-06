Male Wanted For Breach Of Statutory Release

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

George Hasler is described as a male Caucasian, 57 years of age, 6’0 (183cm), 250 lbs (113kgs) with brown hair on the sides, bald on top and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a Two year, Seven month and Fifteen day sentence for Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Driving While Disqualified, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substances, Break, Enter, and Commit, Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer, Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited X2, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 X2.

The offender is known to frequent the Hamilton and /Halton Areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.