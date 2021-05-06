OPP Find Impaired Driver On Balls Drive

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a complaint from a member of the public (April 30, 2021 at 11:15 pm) about a vehicle that was likely being driven by an impaired driver in the area of Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge..

Responding Officers located the vehicle in the area of Balls Drive in Bracebridge and after a short pursuit, during which the driver launched over a curb, onto a lawn and caused damage to his vehicle, arrested and charged 25 year-old Christopher Edwards of Little Brittain, with Operation While Impaired, Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample and Flight from Peace Officer.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 8, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.