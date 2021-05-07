Traffic Stop In Orillia Leads To Weapons Charges

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged an Orillia man with weapons offences following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On May 3, 2021, shortly after 6 p.m., officers were patrolling on West Street, Orillia, when they conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, officers learned that the licence of the driver was prohibited. The male was subsequently arrested and searched and two prohibited weapons were discovered and seized.

As a result, Miles Mathias, age 35, from Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

The accused was released on a Form 9 Appearance Notice and is set to appear on July 06, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.